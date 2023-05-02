Amazon to ‘Pin’ Ads on Pinterest in Landmark Deal

If you use Pinterest to promote your ecommerce business to the over 463 million people who visit the site each month, get ready for some heavyweight competition: Pinterest announced it will begin allowing Amazon to advertise on its platform, the first such deal for the social media company.

“As user engagement with shoppable content on Pinterest continues to grow, we’re pleased to have selected Amazon as our first partner for third-party ads,” Pinterest announced on Thursday.

The ads will bring more brands and relevant products to the platform, Pinterest said, “combined with a seamless on-Amazon buying experience for consumers.”

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready (ex-PayPal, ex-Google) also shared the news on LinkedIn, writing in part, “We’re excited about the partnership as we take meaningful steps toward expanding our ads business. Our business is growing, engagement is deepening, and we’re driving more performance for advertisers.”

He also shared in the press announcement that Pinterest has a goal of making every Pin “shoppable.”

TechCrunch reported that, “When users click on an Amazon ad on Pinterest, they’ll be taken directly to Amazon to make the purchase.”

It would be interesting to know if Pinterest has been in discussions with any other online marketplaces or Amazon rivals and what the specifics of the Amazon deal may be – Pinterest said the partnership would be a multi-quarter implementation that would begin rolling out later in 2023.