eBay Names New GM of Global Emerging Markets

eBay appointed longtime executive Vidmay Naini its new General Manager for Global Emerging Markets, encompassing Southeast Asia, India, Eastern Europe, Israel, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Those markets have high potential for ecommerce export growth as they mature and develop, eBay said, and Naini will oversee its efforts to help businesses from those markets tap into global demand and become part of the global economy.

Naini is based in Singapore and had been leading the Southeast Asia and India business. He was quoted in the press release:

“I am delighted to step into this global role. There is a significant opportunity to scale up eBay’s mission of empowering people and creating economic opportunity for all by expanding our efforts across these regions. The digital economy is exponentially growing in these markets, with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) propelling its growth. Global ecommerce platforms such as eBay can revolutionize export opportunities and expand the reach these businesses can achieve. Through our global marketplace, my team and I look forward to establishing and enhancing the retail exports ecosystem for businesses to grow and reach consumers across the world.”

At eBay, he amassed 18 years of experience within the organization including Ecommerce, Strategy, P&L General Management, Cross Border Trade, Policy Advisory, Online Payments and Strategic Investment & Partnerships.

“During his tenure, Vidmay has played a central role on key projects such as eBay’s strategic partnership and investment in Flipkart, India’s leading eCommerce platform, as well as transforming eBay’s business in India,” according to eBay’s press release via PR Newswire.

