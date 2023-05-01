eBay Invites Sellers to Apply for $10,000 Grants

eBay will give 50 small businesses grants as part of its Up & Running program. Each of the 50 businesses will receive $10,000 along with a $500 stipend to be used to purchase refurbished equipment on the eBay marketplace.

This is the fourth year of the grant program designed to “further the success of small businesses with resources for physical and digital store improvements, new equipment and inventory, hiring, training and marketing.”

eBay said it has committed over $2 million between 2020-2023 to encourage and support US small businesses and said 41% of grant recipients surveyed reported a definitive increase in business revenue following receipt of the grant.

The head of eBay US Adam Ireland was quoted in this year’s grant announcement. “For 28 years, eBay has fostered entrepreneurialism by giving people a platform to launch and grow small businesses. Supporting sellers is at the core of our marketplace, and the capital, community and business tools that make up our Up & Running Grants represent another layer of eBay’s investment and commitment to every seller’s success.”

eBay is once again partnering with Hello Alice to administer the grants program and provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they ultimately receive a grant or not.

Small business sellers have until June 9, 2023 to apply for a grant:

“Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com.”

Applicants must meet all of the following criteria to be eligible for the grant:

Be a legal resident of one of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico

Be 18 or older (19 in Alabama and Nebraska)

Be either a new eBay seller who joined between July 26, 2022, and April 26, 2023, or an established seller with a strong seller rating

Not a recipient of any previous rounds of the eBay Up & Running Grants

Entries will be reviewed based on the following criteria:

Demonstrated need for funds to enhance selling online and digital presence (35%)

Clarity and feasibility of plan for proposed use of funds to accelerate business growth (45%)

Demonstrated commitment of entrant to growth and achievement as an e-commerce business (20%)

eBay will announce grant recipients in late September.