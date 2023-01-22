Some Amazon Cancellation Notifications Slip through the Cracks

Amazon changed the way it notified sellers of order cancellation requests last year. However, the company confirmed months after the rollout that some cancellation notifications were slipping through the cracks, and it appears the problem persists in the New Year.

Amazon notified sellers last February it would no longer send notifications through the buyer-seller messaging system and instead, cancellation requests would appear in a banner on the Manage orders page and in order reports.

Greeted with concerns from sellers, Amazon delayed implementation of the new policy from the end of April 2022 to the end of May 2022.

But in July, Amazon acknowledged there were some cancellation requests that continued to go through Buyer-Seller messaging:

“While nearly all cancellation requests will be received in the Manage Orders page, there are a few sporadic exceptions where they will appear in the Buyer-Seller messages depending on how the cancellation request was sent. These requests will appear in your Buyer-Seller messages with the title “Order Cancellation request from Amazon customer …”

“We are working on eliminating these exceptions, but in the meantime, you should honor the cancellation request received through the Buyer-Seller messaging tool and this will not impact your Cancellation Rate.”

Over the weekend, a seller reported some notifications were still evading the new Manage Orders page and instead showing up in messaging.