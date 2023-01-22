Sponsored Link
eBay Advises Sellers of Higher International Shipping Rates

eBay Advises Sellers of Higher International Shipping Rates

eBay told sellers rates for international shipping were rising in an announcement on Friday, saying the USPS was raising international shipping rates an average of 6.9%.

eBay advised sellers who offer flat-rate shipping to take note of the increased costs – “remember to adjust your flat-rate pricing if needed,” it said in the Announcement Board post.

eBay told sellers it worked with shipping partners to offer the most competitive rates possible on eBay Labels and “to ensure seller protections are included in proprietary eBay shipping services.

Its eBay International Standard Delivery rates were rising by 6.6%, it said, with updated rate tables available on Seller Center.

It also used the opportunity to remind sellers of its new eBay International Shipping program (EIS), which it’s rolling out and would “soon be available to all sellers.”

See the full post on the eBay Seller Announcement Board.

  1. You what isn’t changing? The UPU rate for incoming mail to the US from 3rd world countries. The UPU considers China, the largest economy in the world, a 4rd world country. So Chinese sellers will still be able to send small packets to anywhere in the US for less than the cost of a stamp.

