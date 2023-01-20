Walmart Launches Program for Business Shoppers 8 Years after Amazon

Walmart officially launched a program for business shoppers called Walmart Business, with the move coming 8 years after Amazon launched its Amazon Business procurement program.

Both programs are designed to provide an online shopping experience that caters to businesses procuring goods for their organizations. “Walmart Business simplifies restocking by grouping various items together in a way that makes sense to organizations,” Walmart said in Friday’s announcement.

“In addition, Walmart Business offers multi-user accounts, giving organizations the ability to add up to five users to a single account. Customers can also share payment information, order history and purchasing power across teams. Qualified organizations can enroll in the Walmart Tax-Exemption Program (WTEP), allowing automatic removal of eligible taxes during checkout.”

Walmart had invited third-party sellers to join the program in October, and offered them a 90-day free trial to its Walmart Business+ membership program.

Similarly, Amazon Business offers a Business version of its consumer Prime program.

“As we continue to evolve the shopping experience, we are committed to listening to SMB and nonprofit customers to help them address the challenges they face today, and the ever-changing challenges that come with running an organization,” Walmart wrote. “We are excited to help our customers save time, money and hassle.”

You can find the full press release on Walmart.com.