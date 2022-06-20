Amazon Won’t Confirm Rumors of ‘Prime Fall Deal Event’

After Business Insider wrote today about a fall shopping event Amazon is planning (its article is behind a paywall), EcommerceBytes went looking for information and confirmation.

First stop, Amazon itself. “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” an Amazon spokesperson told us.

One of the first mentions of the event was on the Amazon seller discussion boards 2 weeks ago. On June 6th, two sellers talked about seeing an option to set up a lightning deal for “Prime Fall Deal Event,” which said, “You have until July 22nd, 2022 (11:59 p.m. PDT) to submit recommended Lightning Deals for Prime Fall Deal Event Week. The Prime Fall Deal Event FBA shipping deadline is September 12th.”

Envision Horizons, an agency that helps brands sell on Amazon, blogged about the fall shopping event on Thursday, June 16, writing in part, “Amazon is now accepting submissions for the Prime Fall Deal Event, while simultaneously accepting deals for Black Friday / Cyber Monday.”

Envision Horizons said sellers have dubbed the fall event “Prime Day 2.0.”

Amazon previously confirmed this year’s “real” Prime Day shopping event will take place on July 12 – 13, with 3 weeks of early savings.