Online Marketplace Bonanza Turns 14, Offers Membership Sale Discounts

Bonanza is celebrating its longevity with a sale on membership subscriptions. The online marketplace launched in 2008, attracting the attention of eBay sellers who were reeling from the changes the new CEO was implementing at a frenetic pace.

Bonanza remained small but tenacious. To celebrate its 14th anniversary, the company announced a membership sale today.

In a blog post, the company announced: “Anniversary Week has arrived! We’re so excited to show our appreciation for the Bonanza community. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are just starting out, I’d like to extend a wholehearted THANK YOU from all of us at Bonanza HQ.”

Membership is optional but provides tools to boost visibility – the costs and anniversary discounts are available on this page of the Bonanza website.

The sale runs through June 26, details are found in today’s blog post announcement. (The sale price is valid for new sellers; sellers who want to upgrade their membership level; and sellers who wish to renew their current membership.)