Amazon Prime Day 2022 Kicks Off July 12 with 3 Weeks of Early Savings

Amazon will hold its annual Prime Day shopping event on July 12 and 13, 2022. But it will kick off early deals and member-only offers 3 weeks early on June 21st. “Customers don’t have to wait to save this Prime Day. Early deals and new, member-only offerings start June 21,” it said in today’s announcement.

Amazon is emphasizing the fact it hosts small sellers on its marketplaces, consistent with its PR efforts promoting small business: “Prime members can also win big prizes by supporting small businesses from June 21 to July 11,” it said. For every $1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will receive a chance to win “epic” prizes.

In addition, Amazon played up its new Small Business Badge. “This new badge makes it easier for members to identify products from small business brands and artisans,” it explained. To learn more and shop curated collections, shoppers can visit amazon.com/supportsmall.

“Customers will be able to shop products from top national brands and more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day, including many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home—will go live throughout Prime Day, offering savings on products across categories, including from Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, and a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products.”

Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani stated, “With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world. This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”

Here is the link to the 2022 Amazon Prime Day landing page.