eBay CPC Ads Now Available to Business Sellers in Beta

eBay announced on Saturday that its new CPC (cost-per-click) ads are available to business sellers. The CPC ads, known as eBay Promoted Listings Advanced, is launching in beta testing. Note that eBay changed the name of its longstanding cost-per-sale program from Promoted Listings to Promoted Listings Standard.

eBay said the new CPC ads give participating sellers preferred access to the top spot in eBay search results, as we reported in August. With the Advanced ads, sellers pay when someone clicks their ad whether or not they make a purchase.

And, as we had noted last month, eBay is helping sellers in Europe and China as well as the US advertise using the new ad format by partnering with third-party service providers in those countries.

In Saturday’s announcement, eBay also noted the following facts about the CPC Promoted Listing Advanced ads:

It works by allowing you to target the keywords that matter to you, and you then bid for the number one slot in eBay search results.

You always determine exactly how much each click is worth to you.

The daily budget feature ensures that you’re in full control of your ad spend.

You can combine it with Promoted Listings Standard for maximum visibility.

eBay sellers had lingering questions about the new program as evidenced by the recent Weekly Chat session.

Eligible sellers can visit mktg.ebay.com/ppl create to set up ads, and more information is available on the eBay Announcement board.

Update 9/20/2021: eBay posted an announcement about the broader availability of Promoted Listings Advanced on the eBay Ads blog, noting it was available through Seller Hub and offering some best practices.