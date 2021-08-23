eBay to Give CPC Ads Priority Access to Search Page

eBay is readying a full launch of cost-per-click ads (CPC), a new model it announced during its seller conference on August 5th. Called eBay Promoted Listings Advanced, the ads give sellers priority access to the top of eBay search results pages.

With the CPC model, eBay sellers pay a small fee each time a shopper clicks on a promoted listing. Unlike the “standard” Promoted Listings program, which uses a cost-per-sale model, eBay will charge sellers for “advanced” Promoted Listings clicks, even if no sale results from the shopper clicking through.

The program is currently in beta and will roll out to eligible sellers later this year, according to Alex Kazim, Vice President of Global Advertising and General Manager.

With its usual knack for cutting through spin from ecommerce companies, the Marketplace Pulse blog recently wrote of eBay’s approach: “eBay is introducing more advertising types as sellers are increasingly promoting their listings. It hasn’t found a way to grow sales on the platform but is getting better at monetizing them.”

In Monday’s announcement, Kazim said eBay has partnered with third party service providers in the US, Europe, and China to make the new Promoted Listings Advanced CPC ads more widely available for sellers through APIs. eBay is working with ChannelAdvisor, Frooition, Just Applications, Pacvue, Push Auction, SoldEazy, Teikametrics, and TongTool.

“With these new collaborations, Promoted Listings Advanced will become more accessible for sellers who use these platforms every day,” Kazim said. “In the coming months, we’ll work with additional partners to integrate this product into their software.”

In Monday’s announcement, Kazim revealed some statistics: for the majority of eBay purchases, approximately 70% start from search, and one in five eBay purchases starts with a listing that appeared at the top of search results pages.

It would appear more ad models may be on the way: Kazim said the CPC ads were “the next step in developing a universal suite of advertising solutions for sellers seeking more preferred access and control in search rankings and budget planning.”

Read the full announcement on the eBay corporate blog.