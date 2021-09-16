Etsy Category Updates: Indian Accessories Are In, Poppy Is Out

Etsy added new categories to support its growing base of sellers in India, including categories for accessories such as Gajras, Passas, Latkans, and Safas. It removed Poppy as an attribute option for listings in certain other categories, because, it explained, items made with Poppy flowers can’t be sold on Etsy. And it added categories to its Home & Living category, including chopsticks and doorknobs.

Etsy announced the changes on Wednesday as part of its September 2021 updates to Categories and Attributes, which are important to sellers as they help shoppers find their listings.

Included in the September 2021 Updates are the following:

New categories tailored to sellers in India

We’ve added new categories to Etsy to support the growing seller community in India. We’ve automatically moved some relevant listings to these new categories to make them easier for shoppers to find. Relevant listings will be automatically moved to these new categories, but you can always update your listings based on your preferences. Here’s what’s new:

New categories in Spirituality & Religion

We’ve added new categories for Singing Bowls, Gongs, Home Temples & Shrines, Deity Throne & Swings, Prayer Wheels, Torans, Chowkis, Puja Pots, and Prayer Flags.

New categories and attributes in Jewelry

We’ve added categories for Rani Haar, Mangalsutras, Kaan Chains, Churas, Kalgi, Kaleeras, Rakhis, and Kadas. We’ve also added new options for the Technique attribute including: Embossed, Enameled, Filigree, Inlay, Jadau, Kundan, Meenakari, and Polki.

New categories in Accessories

We’ve added categories for Gajras, Passas, Latkans, and Safas.

New categories and attributes in Clothing

We’ve added categories for Saree Blouses & Cholis and Jodhpuri Suits. We’ve also added new options you can use to describe the Fabric Technique used on an item of clothing including: Banarasi, Chanderi, and Patola.

New categories in Shoes

We’ve added categories for Women’s Juttis & Mojaris and Men’s Juttis & Mojaris.

New category in Books

We’ve added a new category for Book Stands.

New category in Music & Movies

We’ve added a new category for Dhol Drums.

New categories in Home & Living

We’ve added categories for Chopsticks, Cheese & Charcuterie Boards, Room Dividers, Fireplace Screens, Water Pots, Key Holders & Key Hooks, Door Knobs, Indoor Fountains, Outdoor Fountains, and Spice Boxes.

Removed Poppy as a Flower Type attribute

We have removed Poppy as an attribute option for listings in Wreaths, Floral Arrangements, Dried Flower Arrangements, and Dried Flower. Items made with Poppy flowers can’t be sold on Etsy.