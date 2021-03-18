Amazon Works with Feds to Stop Affiliate Scammers

Amazon said it continues to works with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other law enforcement organizations to stop scams and protect customers after the FTC announced Tuesday it had entered into a settlement with an alleged scammer who it said falsely represented Amazon’s affiliate program.

“The Federal Trade Commission has permanently banned an alleged work-from-home scammer from selling or promoting business opportunities and from using robocalls under the terms of a settlement,” the agency wrote.

Daniel Kaufman, Acting Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, advised, “If someone promises you big money working from home, tell the FTC and see our tips at ftc.gov/IncomeScams.”

The website warns consumers to be wary of business offers or coaching programs promise guaranteed income, large returns, or a proven system. “Even a free or low-cost “system” to get your business started can quickly turn into a money pit – costing you tens of thousands of dollars for mentoring or other services that promise to increase your business’s success but leave you deep in debt.”

The website also provides tips on, “What to Do Before You Join a Coaching Program or Buy a Business Opportunity.”

Based on the case cited by the FTC, even when a program appears to be from a legitimate company doesn’t guarantee it is.

Other advice it offered: “Scammers want you to give up your credit card or bank account information first and ask questions later. They know that if you do some research, you’re likely to find reports of rip-offs and back out of the deal. In fact, a quick internet search often is enough to show you alarming complaints. Legitimate business opportunities don’t need to use high-pressure sales tactics — an offer that’s good today should be good tomorrow, too.”

Victims can report suspected fraud to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.