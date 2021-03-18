Poshmark Adds Videos, Runs Sweeps, following 28% Growth in Q4

Poshmark shoppers can now view product videos uploaded by sellers, the latest feature to catch on with ecommerce marketplaces and apps, including Amazon and Etsy.

Poshmark is also running a sweepstakes March 15 – 19 designed to inspire people to earn extra cash on its app by doing spring cleaning at home.

The marketing moves come after Poshmark grew sales (gross merchandise value) 28% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $387.2 million, up from $302.1 million Q4 2019.

Sellers were already able to upload videos to Posh Stories; you can find more information about uploading videos to listings on the Poshmark blog.

The official rules for Poshmark’s Spring Cleaning contest is available on this page.

And you can find more information about Poshmark’s fourth-quarter financial results on the Investor Relations page on Poshmark.com.