Wednesday Amazon Outage Impacted Sellers

Amazon experienced technical issues that impacted online sellers. One reader said they were unable to access Seller Central for order processing, noting the problem was especially impactful due to the timing, coming right before the Black Friday shopping period.

The technical issues stemmed from an outage at AWS (Amazon Web Services), which helps power many other websites in addition to its own.

The Amazon Seller Central board displayed the following message as of late Wednesday afternoon: “We are currently experiencing an issue that is impacting the ability to access all or parts of Seller Central. Our engineers are actively engaged in resolving this issue.” It was posted at 10:46 am Eastern.

According to Tech Crunch, companies impacted by the AWS outage include Adobe and Roku. “Amazon says the issue is largely localized to North America. The company didn’t give a reason for the outage, only that it was experiencing increased error rates and that it was working on a resolution.”

The publication linked to the Amazon AWS status board, which said the problem was due to an “issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

Cnet also reported on companies, including news sites, impacted by the outage.

It isn’t clear to us if shoppers had any difficult making purchases on Amazon on Wednesday. Readers impacted by the outage should feel free to coment below if it impacted their business.