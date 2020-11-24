eBay, Amazon Receive DHS Anti-Counterfeiting Award

eBay and Amazon

The Department of Homeland Security awarded 32 organizations awards for their anti-counterfeiting efforts. In the Ecommerce Working Group category, it awarded private-sector awards to eBay, Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart and DHL.

eBay announced on Monday it had received the inaugural IPR Center Private Sector Award for the work it has done to combat counterfeits through a pilot program that increased collaboration amongst stakeholders to identify bad actors. “Specifically,” it wrote, “eBay has led efforts to develop the pilot into a full-time program, with more participants, and automated processes, to drive efficiencies and better combat counterfeits.”

The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) said the Private Sector Award in the ecommerce category was “awarded to companies who have committed to pursuing enhanced data-sharing among private sector e-commerce marketplaces and supply chains to prevent trafficking counterfeit goods.” Other award categories included the following: Operation Stolen Promise, Sustained Partnerships, Evolving Partnerships, Operational Support, Trade Fraud Enforcement, and Counter-Proliferation Enforcement.

In Monday’s announcement, eBay described its efforts:

“eBay is an especially active partner with the IPR Center and has referred numerous cases to them over the past few years as well as to other partners such as the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and IPR Office in the UK. In addition to coordinating with law enforcement, eBay’s investigations teams work closely with rights owners who are the true subject matter experts on their products and can help eBay build a strong case for referral to law enforcement.

“eBay takes a comprehensive approach to prohibited items, including counterfeits, but no single policy, partnership, technology, or enforcement mechanism will adequately address bad actors. eBay’s combination of people, policies, and tools together help ensure the safety and trustworthiness of its marketplace.”

On Tuesday, Amazon announced the launch of a joint operation with the IPR Center of a joint operation to prevent counterfeit goods from entering the U.S. and help protect American consumers. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and DHL are also supporting the operation.

Amazon said the joint operation would analyze data and conduct targeted inspections at US ports of entry aimed at preventing counterfeit products from entering the U.S. supply chain.

“The IPR Center and Amazon will leverage evidence obtained during the operation to expand on-going investigations, with the goal of holding bad actors accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This operation will be led by Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which was created earlier this year to support law enforcement investigations and to initiate civil litigation against counterfeiters.”