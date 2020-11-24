eBay, Amazon Receive DHS Anti-Counterfeiting Award

The Department of Homeland Security awarded 32 organizations awards for their anti-counterfeiting efforts. In the Ecommerce Working Group category, it awarded private-sector awards to eBay, Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart and DHL.
eBay announced on Monday it had received the inaugural IPR Center Private Sector Award for the work it has done to combat counterfeits through a pilot program that increased collaboration amongst stakeholders to identify bad actors. “Specifically,” it wrote, “eBay has led efforts to develop the pilot into a full-time program, with more participants, and automated processes, to drive efficiencies and better combat counterfeits.”
The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) said the Private Sector Award in the ecommerce category was “awarded to companies who have committed to pursuing enhanced data-sharing among private sector e-commerce marketplaces and supply chains to prevent trafficking counterfeit goods.” Other award categories included the following: Operation Stolen Promise, Sustained Partnerships, Evolving Partnerships, Operational Support, Trade Fraud Enforcement, and Counter-Proliferation Enforcement.
In Monday’s announcement, eBay described its efforts:
“eBay is an especially active partner with the IPR Center and has referred numerous cases to them over the past few years as well as to other partners such as the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and IPR Office in the UK. In addition to coordinating with law enforcement, eBay’s investigations teams work closely with rights owners who are the true subject matter experts on their products and can help eBay build a strong case for referral to law enforcement.
“eBay takes a comprehensive approach to prohibited items, including counterfeits, but no single policy, partnership, technology, or enforcement mechanism will adequately address bad actors. eBay’s combination of people, policies, and tools together help ensure the safety and trustworthiness of its marketplace.”
On Tuesday, Amazon announced the launch of a joint operation with the IPR Center of a joint operation to prevent counterfeit goods from entering the U.S. and help protect American consumers. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and DHL are also supporting the operation.
Amazon said the joint operation would analyze data and conduct targeted inspections at US ports of entry aimed at preventing counterfeit products from entering the U.S. supply chain.
“The IPR Center and Amazon will leverage evidence obtained during the operation to expand on-going investigations, with the goal of holding bad actors accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This operation will be led by Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which was created earlier this year to support law enforcement investigations and to initiate civil litigation against counterfeiters.”
2 thoughts on “eBay, Amazon Receive DHS Anti-Counterfeiting Award”
If only they cared half as much about identifying and doing something about the bad actors who use hacked eBay accounts to commit massive levels of triangulation fraud.
I’ve been pursuing this fraud since February 2020 as it has targeted the company I work for. I’ve personally reported almost 100 hacked accounts being used and the fraud has stolen tens of thousands of dollars a month from the company.
In addition, the fraudsters compete against us on eBay, often with prices that are 50%+ off retail. They don’t have to care about price because they get it for “free” through theft. Legitimate sellers cannot compete with that.
eBay has known about this fraud for years, but does little to address the issue. It’s an eBay lawyer’s dream because enough of the scheme happens off site to afford them plenty of cover and plausible deniability. Since these fraud sales count toward GMV and also help prop up the number of “active” buyers and sellers, eBay simply has little incentive to do anything to stop it.
fleecebay tells the scum china sellers what to counterfeit.
as long as fleecebay and china are joined at the hip the counterfeits and fraud will continue