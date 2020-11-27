eBay Gives Thanks to Sellers on Thanksgiving Day

The head of eBay North America Jordan Sweetnam created a video to thank eBay sellers and shared it on social media on Thanksgiving Day. Sellers’ energy and passion saw eBay through a “crazy” last year, he said. “Thank you so much – you are the heart of eBay,” Sweetnam told sellers in the video.

The video showcased sellers in a montage and also featured Harry Temkin, Vice President of Seller Experience at eBay. “The inventory that you have brought to the platform has made an incredible difference,” Temkin said. “There are just things you cannot get anywhere else in the world. Because all of you bring that to eBay.”

Also featured in the Thanksgiving Day video was Rebecca Michals, Director of Community, who said eBay sellers truly are a community with each other. “You cheer each other on and root for each others’ success; how much you share ideas and information. You help each other learn and grow together.”

Noticeably absent was Marni Levine, Vice President of Seller Operations and Engagement, who had become the face of eBay for many sellers through her regular video Seller Check-ins through the pandemic. Levine had announced earlier this month she would be leaving eBay. It wasn’t clear from her message why and when she was leaving or if she had another position lined up; her LinkedIn profile has not been updated.

eBay recently lost another high-level female executive, Suzy Deering, whom Ford just announced would become its Global Chief Marketing Officer in January.