eBay Gives Sellers New UPS Shipping Options

eBay is adding new shipping options from UPS, it announced on Wednesday. On eBay, sellers have a choice in how they ship packages, though they must select an option with tracking if they want to avoid potential seller performance issues.

eBay currently integrates its Shipping Label program with USPS and FedEx. One seller was concerned Wednesday’s news might mean eBay would be dropping FedEx. (“Does that mean they are dropping FedEx,” they asked, “Or will be have both?”)

eBay’s announcement said nothing about dropping any options.

“eBay supports its sellers by bringing them the best tools and services for their business needs, and beginning later this week, the company will offer sellers even more choice when it comes to how they ship with the option to use UPS as an integrated service,” it said. “The full launch of this new shipping option will be available to all sellers by the end of September.”

UPS began targeting online sellers in October as part of its Digital Access Program when it said it would embed UPS natively into popular ecommerce platforms to help small and medium sized businesses.

eBay said it through the integration with UPS this month, UPS would be added to eBay Labels, available in both desktop and mobile, and had the following to say about the cost for sellers:

“Seller Savings: Discounts of up to 48%* off UPS® Ground shipments and up to 62%* on daily rates for UPS 2nd Day Air® service, including various waived or discounted surcharges. When printing UPS labels through eBay, savings are automatic – no need to sign up.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBay corporate blog.