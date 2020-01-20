Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

UPS Launches Ecommerce Plugins for Small Businesses

Ina Steiner
UPS shipping
UPS Launches Ecommerce Plugins for Small Businesses

UPS is making it easier for online merchants to offer its shipping services in their stores. On Monday, it announced plug-ins to make UPS tools and services available within WooCommerce, PrestaShop, OpenCart, and Magento.

The new plug-ins are part of UPS’s strategy targeting ecommerce called the Digital Access Program. When UPS launched the program in October, it said embedding UPS natively into popular ecommerce platforms would help small and medium sized businesses level the playing field.

In addition to integrating UPS services into ecommerce platforms, it also offers smaller merchants more competitive shipping rates, the company said.

“By offering these plug-ins, UPS helps merchants quickly and easily open a UPS account and manage multiple aspects of shipping and fulfillment inside their existing e-commerce platform,” the company said on Monday.

UPS set up a dedicated page on its website where it listed the following benefits of the plug-ins:

  • Offer your customers the convenience of shipping to a UPS Access Point location
  • Set your preferred shipping rates
  • Create shipping labels and batch process orders all in one place
  • Display accurate and scheduled delivery time during the checkout process based on configurable order cut-off time
  • Keep your customers informed and reduce enquiries with real-time tracking information

It also said by integrating UPS in their stores, merchants could achieve greater conversion rates.

Today’s press release can be found on the UPS website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply