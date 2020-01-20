UPS Launches Ecommerce Plugins for Small Businesses

UPS is making it easier for online merchants to offer its shipping services in their stores. On Monday, it announced plug-ins to make UPS tools and services available within WooCommerce, PrestaShop, OpenCart, and Magento.

The new plug-ins are part of UPS’s strategy targeting ecommerce called the Digital Access Program. When UPS launched the program in October, it said embedding UPS natively into popular ecommerce platforms would help small and medium sized businesses level the playing field.

In addition to integrating UPS services into ecommerce platforms, it also offers smaller merchants more competitive shipping rates, the company said.

“By offering these plug-ins, UPS helps merchants quickly and easily open a UPS account and manage multiple aspects of shipping and fulfillment inside their existing e-commerce platform,” the company said on Monday.

UPS set up a dedicated page on its website where it listed the following benefits of the plug-ins:

Offer your customers the convenience of shipping to a UPS Access Point location

Set your preferred shipping rates

Create shipping labels and batch process orders all in one place

Display accurate and scheduled delivery time during the checkout process based on configurable order cut-off time

Keep your customers informed and reduce enquiries with real-time tracking information

It also said by integrating UPS in their stores, merchants could achieve greater conversion rates.

Today’s press release can be found on the UPS website.