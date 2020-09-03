Amazon Seeks 20,000 UK Workers for the Holiday Season

Amazon is seeking 20,000 workers for the holiday shopping season in the UK. Interestingly, it pointed out it has over 250 million unique products available on Amazon.co.uk from tens of thousands of independent businesses of all sizes – “significant growth in selection could only happen with support of small and medium sized UK businesses selling on Amazon,” it said.

The company also revealed it has created 3,000 new permanent positions so far this year across its UK network of fulfillment centers, sort centers, and delivery stations.

It also plans to hire an additional 7,000 workers in the UK by the end of the year, not only for its fulfillment network, but for roles including engineers, graduates, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists.

The extra 10,000 workers will bring its total permanent UK workforce to over 40,000.

Amazon will also operate “pop-up” fulfillment centers in Bedford, Doncaster and Nottingham, it revealed, and made a point of mentioning its new hi-tech fulfillment center in the North East of England that opened in May.

“At the centre of the job creation programme are three new, state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in Darlington, Durham and Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, each fitted out with advanced Amazon Robotics technology and each creating more than 1,000 new permanent roles,” Amazon said. “Construction of these new fulfilment centres began last year. Darlington started operations in May and the sites in Durham and Sutton-in-Ashfield will launch later this autumn.”

The company also said it had invested over £18 billion in its UK operations since 2010 “to provide convenience, selection and value to UK consumers, while helping to digitally empower more than 373,000 small businesses and content creators.”

You can find the full press announcement from Amazon UK on this page.