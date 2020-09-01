OfferUp and Letgo Consolidate into One Selling App

Following the acquisition of Letgo by OfferUp this spring, the two selling platforms are merging into one. OfferUp has over 90 million app downloads and millions of buyers, and the new marketplace supports over 20 million monthly users, with billions of dollars of items bought and sold each year, according to the company.

The consolidation means Letgo users must port their accounts to the new “OfferUp & letgo” app. Letgo users can access the new combined marketplace by using the same email they used for letgo to sign up in the new app:

“To access the combined marketplace, letgo users will need to download the new OfferUp & letgo app, and then use their letgo sign up method to create an OfferUp account. When they sign in to their new OfferUp account, their ratings, sales and purchase history, and join date will transfer from letgo to their new OfferUp account.”

According to TechCrunch, items users had listed on Letgo will not move over to OfferUp.

A spokesperson told EcommerceBytes that now, “every buyer and seller gets access to nationwide shipping, industry-leading safety programs like TruYou & Community MeetUp Spots and listings that never expire.”

The company published the following FAQ for letgo users:

How is OfferUp different from letgo?

At OfferUp, you can buy and sell items the same way you did on letgo. We also support buying and selling items with nationwide shipping. With OfferUp, you now have the ability to easily buy and ship items anywhere in the US!

One difference you’ll notice between the two apps is some categories of listings that were allowed on letgo are not currently supported on OfferUp (example: jobs, services, rental listings, and gift cards).

For more information on items not allowed on OfferUp, see our Prohibited item guidelines.

The OfferUp & letgo app is available to download in the App Store and Google Play Store, read the announcement on the OfferUp blog.