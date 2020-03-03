Shopify Targets Etsy Sellers: We Have Your Back

Ecommerce platform Shopify sent an email to Etsy sellers telling them, “we have your back,” an apparent reference to Etsy’s decision to force advertising fees on many sellers.

Etsy made the good-news/bad-news announcement on Wednesday, telling sellers they were unbundling the Etsy Ads program (the “good” news) but would force sellers making over $10,000 in sales/year into the new Offsite Ads program (the “bad” news for some).

Many sellers were upset to learn they could not opt out of the program and would be forced to pay a 12% advertising fee on any sales resulting from Offsite Ads (sellers below the $10K threshold pay 15% but can opt out) – see this AuctionBytes Blog post for seller reaction.

Shopify’s email came 2 days after sellers received the news from Etsy about the mandatory ad fees, and the letter did not appear to be a coincidence.

Shopify sent the following email to Etsy sellers on February 28th:

Etsy sellers, we have your back

Take ownership of your brand, your customers, and your profit by moving your business from Etsy to Shopify.

With Shopify, you can sell your crafts, handmade goods, and digital products online, in store, on social media, in-person, and everywhere in between. Your Shopify store is your own. It lives on your domain, reflects the individuality of your brand, and gives you full control over your marketing with all the tools to grow your way.

Many Shopify merchants got their start on Etsy, but how do you know when you’re ready to make the move?

You can read Old World Kitchen’s story to learn about their decision to grow their brand beyond Etsy on Shopify.

“A lot of crafters have this idea that you have to be the poor struggling artist, like there’s something wrong with figuring out how to make your business profitable.”

—Loran Polder, Old World Kitchen

Migrating from Etsy to Shopify is easy, too. In just 3 steps, you can migrate your products, customers, and order data from Etsy to Shopify.

Read our Etsy migration guide and learn how to export your shop data from Etsy and import your store data into Shopify.

Shopify also posted an announcement on Friday on its forums, “How to migrate from Etsy to Shopify” containing more information.

Etsy sellers are discussing the Shopify email on this thread of the Etsy discussion boards. Some sellers advised colleagues that Shopify was not a marketplace with built-in traffic. One wrote, “Everyone realizes this is NOT A VENUE, right? It’s a host site to build your own website. NO built-in traffic like Etsy. You can’t go to Shopify and shop for earrings. Not that I’m knocking it – I have a website thru Shopify, but it gets very little traffic.” Sellers also discussed Shopify alternatives.

Many sellers who choose to set up their stores with an ecommerce platform continue to use marketplaces like Etsy to generate traffic.