Amazon Reduces Seller Fees for Fashion in UK, Europe

Amazon is reducing seller referral fees for higher-priced fashion goods in the UK and Europe. The 1-year promotion lowers Selling Partner referral fees for Clothing, Shoes and Handbags over €45 or £40.

Amazon said it expects sellers to list a wider range of competitively priced Prime Fashion selection.

The referral fee has changed from a flat 15% in UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, to 15% on the portion of the price up to €45/£40, and 7% on the portion of the sales price over €45/£40.

Amazon said the promotion applies for products sold through Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) and said, “This means customers will benefit from these products having fast delivery, qualified customer support and free returns options.”

The promotion kicked off on March 1, 2020 and runs through February 28, 2021.

You can read more on the Seller Central portal on Amazon.co.uk website.