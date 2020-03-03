eBay Advises Tennessee Tornado Victims to Pause Selling

eBay offered advice to sellers impacted by the Tennessee tornadoes and told them it would automatically extend seller protections.

eBay offered the following recommendations to sellers located in the impacted region who don’t have access to their inventory:

Communicate with buyers.

End auctions and take down Buy It Now listings.

Place eBay Store in vacation mode and extend handling time on all items.

eBay said it would automatically extend certain protections to sellers based on their zip codes and tracking information:

“If your business is affected, eBay will automatically protect your Seller Performance and your late shipment rate, valid tracking uploaded rate for eBay Top Rated program, and cancelations will not be impacted, and we will remove negative and neutral feedback under these conditions:

“Your ZIP code has been identified by the major shipping carriers: USPS, UPS, FedEx.

“Our tracking data shows your shipment was delayed or not delivered due to this tornado event.”

eBay told sellers there was no need to contact customer service – “Rest assured that sellers need not worry about their eBay seller performance due to delays caused by the tornadoes.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBay Announcement board.