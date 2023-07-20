Amazon to Add USPS Ground Advantage to Buy Shipping ‘Soon’

Amazon announced it is working to bring USPS Ground Advantage (GA) to its Buy Shipping shipping-label service. As it noted in Thursday’s announcement, GA consolidates what was formerly First Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and Parcel Select Cubic.

The USPS made the transition on July 9, but as a seller pointed out in Tuesday’s Letter to the Editor, Amazon had yet to update Buy Shipping.

In Amazon’s announcement and email to sellers on Thursday, it explained how it was handling the change:

“USPS has updated its shipping service prices with the USPS Ground Advantage launch. These new prices have been replicated in Buy Shipping and will remain in place.

“When the new shipping methods are launched, you can buy labels through Amazon Buy Shipping and your existing shipping methods will update automatically to the equivalent USPS Ground Advantage shipping method.

“In the meantime, you can continue to use the existing USPS shipping services for your orders. We’ll share more information on the launch date and any actions to take when we enable the new shipping methods.”

It also referred sellers to the USPS website to learn more about Ground Advantage.

USPS continues to accept packages with legacy labels for the services that USPS Ground Advantage replaced without penalty or assessment through September 30, 2023, as EcommerceBytes reported on June 27.