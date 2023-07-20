Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Poshmark Lets Shoppers Search for Items Using Photos Instead of Words

Ina Steiner
Poshmark
Poshmark Lets Shoppers Search for Items Using Photos Instead of Words

Poshmark launched a new tool that lets shoppers search using photos, helping those who have a vision but not the words to describe an item.

“Posh Lens makes it easier than ever to discover styles, offering a simple and quick way to source secondhand fashion and recreate looks from favorite influencers, boutiques, or fashionable friends,” the company explained in this week’s announcement.

The technology, which Poshmark calls “AI-driven visual search,” leverages smart lens image recognition from Naver to prompt results for suggested styles via visual search. Naver acquired Poshmark last year for over a billion dollars.

At the time, Poshmark said it would leverage Naver’s ad capabilities to drive further monetization, and in April, it began beta testing a paid-ad feature called Promoted Closet.

Other marketplaces offer visual search, including eBay, which launched Image Search in 2017, and Etsy, which launched Search by Image in 2022.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply