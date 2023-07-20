Poshmark Lets Shoppers Search for Items Using Photos Instead of Words

Poshmark launched a new tool that lets shoppers search using photos, helping those who have a vision but not the words to describe an item.

“Posh Lens makes it easier than ever to discover styles, offering a simple and quick way to source secondhand fashion and recreate looks from favorite influencers, boutiques, or fashionable friends,” the company explained in this week’s announcement.

The technology, which Poshmark calls “AI-driven visual search,” leverages smart lens image recognition from Naver to prompt results for suggested styles via visual search. Naver acquired Poshmark last year for over a billion dollars.

At the time, Poshmark said it would leverage Naver’s ad capabilities to drive further monetization, and in April, it began beta testing a paid-ad feature called Promoted Closet.

Other marketplaces offer visual search, including eBay, which launched Image Search in 2017, and Etsy, which launched Search by Image in 2022.