Sellers Get Grace Period as USPS First Class Package Ends July 9

Don’t panic over the end of USPS FCPS at the end of next week – the transition should not be arduous for shippers, and the US Postal Service is offering a grace period. On Tuesday, it said it would continue to accept, process, and deliver First Class Package Service and Parcel Select Ground after July 9th, the date that those services will merge to form the brand new USPS Ground Advantage service.

The USPS announced the grace period on June 27, saying it will accept all legacy products without penalty or assessment through September 30, 2023. The grace period will also allow for the receipt of parcels already in transit for delivery at the time of the implementation of USPS Ground Advantage.

We first reported the Postal Service’s plan to reshape “ground” services a year ago in, “USPS ‘Frankensteins’ First Class Package and Ground,” and we wrote about the official new service called USPS Ground Advantage in February.

The commercial rate change will be negligible for the old services once they are merged into the new Ground offering on July 9 (at least this time around).

Other services will see some rate changes, however:

Regular First Class (market dominant) rates are going up an average of 5.4% since they were raised 6 months ago;

The cost of a stamp will rise 4.8%, from 63 cents to 66 cents;

Rates for Media Mail and Library Mail will rise by 7.4%;

No price changes are being made in July for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, Domestic Extra Services, or the majority of International Products.

To reiterate, the USPS is consolidating First Class Package Service, USPS Retail Ground, and Parcel Select Ground under the new USPS Ground Advantage branding, which will feature two-to five day service standards for packages weighing up to 70 pounds – including parcels weighing up to 15.999 ounces.

On Tuesday, eBay described what sounded like an easy transition when the new Ground Advantage service debuts and new rates go into effect:

“We’ll update labels automatically,” eBay stated. “If you had a sale with First-Class Package or Parcel Select Ground, the label will print and display as USPS Ground Advantage™.

“If you printed your label prior to July 9th, USPS will continue to accept packages with the previous services for a period of time.”

eBay also announced last week that when the USPS rate changes go into effect on July 9, its special “eBay Standard Envelope” service would see an increase.

Also on June 27, the USPS announced almost as an afterthought that it had received approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to implement USPS Ground Advantage on July 9, 2023.