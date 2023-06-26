Amazon to Hold Funds of Unverified Sellers Starting July 7

Amazon will hold sellers’ funds starting July 7 for those who have not provided it with required information it requested to comply with the INFORM Consumers Act, which takes effect Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Amazon updated its notice to sellers on Monday evening, reminding them of its outreach to sellers covered by the law requesting them to complete additional verification checks to ensure compliance.

“If you do not provide the required information within 10 days of this notification, disbursements for your Amazon selling account will be put on hold starting July 7,” the June 26th message states.

Amazon also told sellers that once it fully verified the information they provided it, the “Account deactivation warning” banner related to INFORM would be removed from their Account Health page.

The banner was a sore point with sellers who said Amazon had been blaming a glitch for the error message continuing to appear even after a seller had been verified.

This round of verifications isn’t the last for sellers. Amazon said it might need to reverify information if sellers make changes, and, it stated, “We are also obligated by law to ask you to confirm that your Selling on Amazon account information is up to date at least once a year.”

In a nod to the problems sellers experienced, Amazon added, “We’ve made many improvements to our verification processes based on your feedback. We appreciate your efforts in providing this information to us.”

A few sellers replied to the message Monday night stating they’d been unable as of yet to complete the verification process.

More information and FAQs are available on this page of Amazon Seller Central.