eBay reminded sellers of the July USPS rate changes, which will go into effect in 2 weeks. “As always, we continue to work closely with our carrier partners to provide you with the best shipping rates on eBay Labels,” eBay said.
“While USPS has announced average increases, the actual change in the rate depends on the weight and zone.”
It summarized some of the changes as follows:
- Media Mail – average increase of 7.5%
- Parcel Select Ground packages up to 20lbs have increased and decreased rates depending on weight and zone – visit USPS for more details
- No change for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and First-Class Package
And then eBay explained how the new rates would impact rates for the eBay standard envelope service:
- 1 oz. currently $0.60, rising to $0.63;
- 2 oz. currently $0.84, rising to $0.87;
- 3 oz. currently $1.08, rising to $1.11
eBay describes the standard envelope as a low-cost shipping label that comes with integrated, limited tracking and shipping protection for sellers of stamps, coins, and trading cards. See the details and restrictions on the eBay website, and understand that tracking works differently for this service.
eBay also reminded sellers of USPS Ground Advantage, available July 9th, which will combine three existing USPS® services (First-Class Package, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground) into one service.
Updated to add the following information from the USPS May 10th press release: “Published prices for USPS Ground Advantage will decrease 1.4 percent relative to current Parcel Select Ground and First-Class Package Service pricing. USPS Ground Advantage Retail prices will decrease 3.2 percent and USPS Ground Advantage Commercial published prices will decrease 0.7 percent.”
5 thoughts on “eBay Reminds Sellers of Changing Postal Rates in 2 Weeks”
No change for First Class Package? I would consider getting rid of it to be a change, no? Or does this mean that Ground Advantage will cost exactly the same as First Class does now? No price increase on First Class would be nice, but I’ll believe that when I see it!
Updated article to address the issue – regular First Class rates going up. But First Class Package, which as you point out is being merged into the new Ground Advantage, will see what is in effect a slight decrease (average). Shocker, I know.
My understanding is that Ground Advantage will offer $100 “free insurance” like Priority. Since East Coast to East Coast shipping rarely goes via air. I think I will now offer the Ground Advantage as a shipping option.
Another “inflation +” jump for the price of media mail. I have to think USPS is trying to kill it off as a separate mail class and option. Good news perhaps for brick and mortar booksellers, bad news for the competitiveness of small online booksellers.
I wish USPS would do more on the cost control side, especially making its unionized and other employees pay a considerable higher share of their healthcare coverage – they enjoy some pretty generous terms, much more so even than federal employees who have a pretty sweet deal.
You can see the rates here. https://pe.usps.com/PriceChange