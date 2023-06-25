eBay Reminds Sellers of Changing Postal Rates in 2 Weeks

eBay reminded sellers of the July USPS rate changes, which will go into effect in 2 weeks. “As always, we continue to work closely with our carrier partners to provide you with the best shipping rates on eBay Labels,” eBay said.

“While USPS has announced average increases, the actual change in the rate depends on the weight and zone.”

It summarized some of the changes as follows:

Media Mail – average increase of 7.5%

Parcel Select Ground packages up to 20lbs have increased and decreased rates depending on weight and zone – visit USPS for more details

No change for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and First-Class Package

And then eBay explained how the new rates would impact rates for the eBay standard envelope service:

1 oz. currently $0.60, rising to $0.63;

2 oz. currently $0.84, rising to $0.87;

3 oz. currently $1.08, rising to $1.11

eBay describes the standard envelope as a low-cost shipping label that comes with integrated, limited tracking and shipping protection for sellers of stamps, coins, and trading cards. See the details and restrictions on the eBay website, and understand that tracking works differently for this service.

eBay also reminded sellers of USPS Ground Advantage, available July 9th, which will combine three existing USPS® services (First-Class Package, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground) into one service.

Updated to add the following information from the USPS May 10th press release: “Published prices for USPS Ground Advantage will decrease 1.4 percent relative to current Parcel Select Ground and First-Class Package Service pricing. USPS Ground Advantage Retail prices will decrease 3.2 percent and USPS Ground Advantage Commercial published prices will decrease 0.7 percent.”