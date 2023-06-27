Amazon Extends Prime Benefits to Small Businesses with Business Prime Duo

If you own a small business and subscribe to Amazon Prime for your personal purchases, Amazon will now allow you to extend those Prime benefits to business purchases made through your Amazon Business account. The company explained the new benefit as follows:

“Business Prime Duo is now free with your Prime membership. Once customers create a free Amazon Business account, if they’re an Amazon Prime member, they can sign up for a free Business Prime Duo plan. With Amazon Business, customers save time and money with tools that help them make smarter buying decisions. Customers can create shopping lists, and separate home purchases from work.”

Previously Business Prime Duo cost $69 per year.

The benefit of having an Amazon Business account: quantity discounts, exclusive pricing, and streamlined procurement, including “insightful purchasing analytics.” And business owners who get an Amazon Business Prime American Express card can get 5% back or 90 days to pay interest-free on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business – note that terms and conditions apply.

Amazon Business Worldwide Director Todd Heimes explained the types of customers that use Amazon Business: “We work with a variety of small-business customers, ranging from salon owners and mechanics, to health care providers and restaurant owners. Each of our small-business customers have very different business buying needs, and Amazon Business is committed to providing them with the resources and tools they need to streamline their buying and save money, so they can focus on what matter most – helping their customers and growing their business.”

Prime members can sign up for Business Prime Duo by creating a free Amazon Business account using a different email address than their Amazon.com account, and verifying their status as a business. They can then link their existing Prime membership to their new Amazon Business account.

More information and FAQs are available on Business.Amazon.com.