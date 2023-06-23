Amazon Encourages Sellers to Try Approved Third-Party Apps

Amazon sellers who use third-party applications featured in its app store see an average 10% increase in sales. Amazon cited the statistic in a post on Friday announcing it had added new resources in the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore.

“The resources highlight applications that can help you optimize your product listings, expedite FBA or seller-fulfilled shipping, and automate inventory and order management,” Amazon stated. “You can explore these resources to help decide which solutions could work best for your business.”

Amazon’s app store features the following sections:

Getting Started with apps

Optimize Product Listings

Inventory & Order Management

FBA or MFN Shipping

Marketing & Paid Advertising

Product Repricing

Taxes & Accounting

Customer Engagement

Selling Partner Appstore News

FAQ

The FAQs provides information such as explaining what an app is; how to start using an app; and if apps have access to sellers’ data.

“When you authorize an app, you give the app developer permission to securely retrieve only necessary data pertaining to your account,” Amazon answered in the latter FAQ. “The apps are rigorously monitored by Amazon to ensure they comply with our high data privacy standards.”

Developers interested in getting their Amazon apps included in the app store should visit Developer.AmazonServices.com, Amazon advised.