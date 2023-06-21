Amazon Tells Sellers Get Ready for Prime Day July 11 – 12

Amazon will hold this year’s Prime Day shopping event on July 11 – 12, 2023, it officially announced today: “New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on products from the hottest brands. We’re also offering early deals you can shop now.”

To help generate excitement, Amazon is introducing a new “Invite-only deals,” explaining that Prime members can request an invitation to get some of Prime Day’s best deals that are expected to sell out. Members who are selected will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

Amazon also advised sellers to get ready, telling them that early deals start in June “and Prime members will be encouraged to support small businesses on amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness.”

The announcement to Amazon sellers explained:

“To participate in Prime Day, you can create a coupon up to 48 hours before the event, and a Prime Exclusive Discount or sponsored products campaign at any time before or during the event.

“If you sell with Fulfillment by Amazon, and sent in inventory to our fulfillment centers ahead of the cutoffs, any deals that you submitted will be eligible for promotion in Amazon’s store as well as on external channels.”

The customer-facing Prime Day page is live at Amazon.com/primeday.