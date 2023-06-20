More FBA Products Can Qualify for Amazon Outlet Deals

Amazon announced that sellers who use its FBA fulfillment service can now run Outlet deals on 60% more products with excess inventory. It cited internal data to entice sellers, reporting that sellers who follow recommendations to run Outlet deals see an increase of 93% in units sold in the following 4 weeks.

Shoppers turn to Amazon Outlet for deals – not to be confused with Amazon Warehouse. (SlickDeals explains how they differ: “Amazon Outlet are new overstocks and closeouts with rock bottom prices, while Amazon Warehouse offers used items.”)

Amazon Outlet deals allow sellers to reduce storage fees and recover value from slow-moving, seasonal, or end-of-life inventory with a limited-time promotional offer, Amazon explained in Tuesday’s announcement.

Sellers must have a professional selling plan and a customer rating of at least 3.5 stars to participate in Amazon Outlet – there are no additional fees to participate beyond standard fulfillment and referral fees.

“To find out which of your products are recommended for Outlet deals, go to FBA Inventory, click the Actions drop-down menu, and choose Create outlet deal,” Amazon said. “To learn more about creating and managing Amazon Outlet deals, go to the Amazon Outlet help page.”