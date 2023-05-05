Amazon Requires New Product Attributes in June

Amazon will require sellers to use three new product attributes in certain categories beginning next month.

The announcement follows below:

Starting June 6, 2023, new product listings for certain product types must include color name, size name, or product description attributes.

The required attributes and the product types that will require them are as follows:

Color name : backpack, underpants, bra, apron, keychain, costume outfit

: backpack, underpants, bra, apron, keychain, costume outfit Size name : leotard, scarf, sunglasses

: leotard, scarf, sunglasses Product description: light fixture, art supplies, hardware handle, kitchen, artificial plant, wireless accessory, home furniture and decor, office products

All new listings for the affected product types will require valid attribute information or the product will not be added to the catalog. This attribute information isn’t required for active listings.

If you have inactive listing and want to publish them, go to Manage Inventory. Filter the listings for these product types, and update the attributes.

To troubleshoot listing errors, go to Error code explanations.

Source: Announcement on Amazon Seller Central