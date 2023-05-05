Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Requires New Product Attributes in June

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Requires New Product Attributes in June

Amazon will require sellers to use three new product attributes in certain categories beginning next month.

The announcement follows below:

Starting June 6, 2023, new product listings for certain product types must include color name, size name, or product description attributes.

The required attributes and the product types that will require them are as follows:

  • Color name: backpack, underpants, bra, apron, keychain, costume outfit
  • Size name: leotard, scarf, sunglasses
  • Product description: light fixture, art supplies, hardware handle, kitchen, artificial plant, wireless accessory, home furniture and decor, office products

All new listings for the affected product types will require valid attribute information or the product will not be added to the catalog. This attribute information isn’t required for active listings.

If you have inactive listing and want to publish them, go to Manage Inventory. Filter the listings for these product types, and update the attributes.

To troubleshoot listing errors, go to Error code explanations.

Source: Announcement on Amazon Seller Central

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply