Etsy Raises Regulatory Operating Fees for Sellers in Europe

Ina Steiner
Etsy sellers in 3 European countries will see an increase in the marketplace’s “Regulatory Operating Fee” beginning June 1, 2023. The fee, in effect in 5 countries, is charged in addition to regular Etsy selling fees.

Starting June 1, 2023, the following countries’ Regulatory Operating fees will increase:

  • United Kingdom change from 0.25% to 0.32%
  • France will change from 0.40% to 0.47%
  • Italy will change from 0.25% to 0.32%

Etsy will not change the fee for sellers in Spain or Turkey.

Etsy explained it had introduced the Regulatory Operating fee “after the cost of doing business in many countries increased with new regulations in those countries.” The fee is charged on the item price and shipping costs, including gift wrap and personalization costs, if applicable.

“The Regulatory Operating fee helps ensure we’re able to continue offering our services to sellers in these areas,” Etsy states on its website.

In announcing the new fees, Etsy wrote, “We hope the impact on your business remains small. For example, sellers in the United Kingdom will see a 1 pence Regulatory Operating fee increase on a £20 order.”

