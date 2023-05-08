eBay Promotes ‘Certified Recycled’ Used-Car Parts in UK

eBay UK relaunched its “Certified Recycling” program for used car parts last week and said new research it conducted showed motorists saved £99 million in 2022 by opting for used parts and accessories instead of brand-new replacements.

“Certified Recycled parts provide motorists with added peace of mind,” eBay wrote in its announcement. “They are sold by businesses that have been checked and certified by the Vehicle Recyclers Association (VRA) and are subject to an annual audit of their processes and policies. This means that any part listed has been sourced from and can be traced to an end-of-life vehicle, and has been accurately identified, recorded, tested and graded.”

There are only 81 Certified Recycled sellers on eBay across the UK; the initial certification audit costs GBP 2150+VAT, with renewal audits costing GBP 1375+VAT. The first Certified Recycled part was listed on eBay in June 2020.

According to eBay UK’s research,

16.1% of motorists often buy recycled parts to save money

14% choose used items to reduce their carbon emissions

10% prefer to buy recycled parts from a professional service center

Consumer research was undertaken on behalf of eBay by Censuswide between January 9 – 11, 2023. The survey sample was 1,535 UK respondents who own or drive a car (aged 16+).

eBay linked to a report with more information about the program in its announcement, and it published FAQs along with information about becoming a certified seller on the eBay UK website.