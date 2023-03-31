Amazon Advises Sellers to Get Ready for Prime Day 2023

Amazon told sellers in an announcement on Thursday, “It’s time to prepare for Prime Day 2023,” although as usual, it did not reveal the dates of its major annual shopping event expected to take place in July. Note that last year, it also held a second Prime Day event in October called the “Prime Early Access Sale.”

In the announcement, Amazon encouraged sellers to prepare early and stock sufficient inventory for their deals.

Sellers must create their Prime Day deals by April 28, 2023, to participate.

Sellers must ensure their inventory arrives at Amazon’s US fulfillment centers by June 15, 2023. (“We recommend shipping early to allow for potential logistics, weather, customs, or carrier issues,” it warned.)

Amazon linked to some resources on preparing for and driving sales through its ad program during Prime day – see the full announcement on the Amazon seller announcement board.

Amazon told sellers to “stay tuned” for more Prime Day updates in the coming months.

Amazon Prime Day was held on July 12 -13 in 2022, but it also kicked off early deals and member-only offers starting on June 21, 2022. Amazon also held the “Prime Early Access Sale” on October 11 – 12, 2022.

Amazon provided some information about Prime Day 2022 in its quarterly earnings report last year, writing: “Prime members worldwide shopped more and saved more this Prime Day than any other Prime Day event, purchasing more than 300 million items and saving more than $1.7 billion. On July 12 and July 13, Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100,000 items per minute, and some of the best-selling categories were Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics, and Home. Amazon Devices had a record-breaking Prime Day, selling more devices than any other Prime Day event.”

Earlier this week, Amazon held a Spring Sale event in the UK.