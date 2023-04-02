Sponsored Link
A Third of Shoppers Go Online for Easter Spending

Easter is a week away, and a third of consumers planned to buy Easter gifts online, according to the National Retail Federation. Easter spending is expected to reach a record $24 billion this year.

As in previous years, most consumers (54%) say they will buy Easter gifts from discount stores. Other shopping destinations include department stores (42%), online (33%), local and small businesses (22%), and specialty stores (20%).

The expected $24 billion in Easter spending this year is up from $20.8 billion in 2022 and the previous record high of $21.7 billion in 2020, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

In terms of spending by category: the top Easter items consumers say they are planning to purchase include candy ($3.3 billion), gifts ($3.8 billion) and food ($7.3 billion). Consumers are also expected to spend $4 billion on clothing, $1.8 billion on flowers and $1.7 billion on decorations, along with $1.1 billion on greeting cards.

You can dig into the data on the NRF website.

