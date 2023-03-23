Amazon 3-Day Spring Sale Kicks Off on Monday in UK

Amazon is holding its Spring Sale in Europe next week, which is usually followed by its greatly anticipated global Prime Day shopping event in July.

Amazon Spring Sale has been held in the UK annually going back at least to 2020. Last year, Amazon UK held its Spring Sale over a nearly 2-week period, but this year, the event will kick off on Monday and run through Wednesday.

Amazon held a seminar for sellers in February on how to use the sale to “attract new customers, boost incremental sales, develop your brand and raise product awareness.”

This year’s sale has a tie-in with UK celebrity Rylan, who is “Spring Sale spotting” on social media, such as this tweet announcing the sale on Amazon UK’s Twitter account.

According to Thursday’s announcement, the Spring Sale will offer thousands of deals on amazon.co.uk/springsale. “The Spring Sale will be live from 18:00 on Monday 27th March until 23:59 on Wednesday 29th March at amazon.co.uk/springsale, with up to 40% off and incredible discounts across every category.”