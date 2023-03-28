Amazon Warns Shoppers of Frequently Returned Items – But What about Warnings for Sellers?

Amazon is adding a warning on certain product pages alerting shoppers they are “frequently returned” items. The Information broke the news on Monday, reporting that Amazon started issuing the warning in recent months in an effort to reduce returns.

The Verge included screenshots after picking up the story on Tuesday, including one of a listing showing a warning that read: “Frequently returned item. Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item.”

Presumably a merchant or brand would know if they have an item that has a high return rate – but does Amazon warn them in advance of putting the warning on their listings? Does Amazon provides sellers with adequate information about product return rates?

One question that immediately came to mind was whether Amazon puts the brakes on buyers who frequently return goods and either prevent them from returning goods after they reach a certain rate, or prevent them from buying altogether.

What if Amazon warned sellers of buyers with high return rates and gave them the option of cancelling an order from such a customer? While the probability of that is close to zero, sellers may well think turnabout is fair play given the problem of fraudulent returns. Refund Retriever lists the kinds of returns abuse sellers endure in a recent blog post, such as the return of an empty box or a different product, or a buyer lying about the reason for the return (indicating “not as described” places the liability on the seller. “This allows consumers to circumvent paying the return postage and creates another fraudulent return,” according to the post).

Another issue some sellers are concerned about is the problem of rival sellers purchasing items and leaving poor reviews and returning the items in an attempt to downgrade competitors and raise their own visibility.

In reacting to the Information’s scoop about Amazon’s new “frequently returned” warning, Reuters reporter Greg Bensinger tweeted, “If the products are faulty, poor quality, etc, why doesn’t Amazon pull them from the site? The answer is it prioritizes selection over consistent quality.”

In a retweet, the Information founder Jessica Lessin wondered if Amazon would get accused of “tipping the scales” as a result of adding the warning to merchants’ listings. Presumably she was referring to regulators who have been scrutinizing how Amazon treats its own listings versus those of third-party merchants.