Walmart is making it harder for dropshippers who list on its marketplace by tightening its handling time policy. Sellers had been required to ship orders in 1 day unless they were granted a “lag time exception” by the company. On Thursday, it notified sellers it was in the process of removing that exception.
In its letter to sellers, Walmart said merchants can request a new lag time exception, but on its website, it informed sellers:
Walmart will reject lag time requests if the item(s) submitted are:
- Sourced from third-party vendors after a customer places an order. (E.g., you do not contractually control the third-party vendor’s inventory levels and processing times.)
- Cannot ship same- or next-day due to inefficiencies in your fulfillment network.
One reader who forwarded the notice to EcommerceBytes said that based on the wording, he believed Walmart was targeting dropshippers, which are merchants who don’t hold inventory – rather, they order from suppliers upon receiving an order from a customer.
Walmart said, “For most sellers, no action will be required by this change, but we recommend you review your shipping methods and processes to ensure you meet your promised delivery times.”
Sellers commenting on the new policy on an industry discussion board were annoyed, with one asking why sellers should be required to request permission to take two days to ship.
One thought on “Walmart Will Wait for No Dropshipper, Tightens Handling Time”
I purchased item on Ebay years ago. Later (several months) I was put on black list by Uhaul and refused truck rental and I started getting calls from Uhaul debt collectors- it turned out that order I received from Ebay was shipped from Uhaul and the guy that sold me item on Ebay did chargeback with uhaul. I had to go through police report filing submission to collectors. I am unsure if uhual got me off the balcklist as they were impossible to contact.
I work very hard physically to get my items, i have a lot of expenses related to storage and other like gas tolls etc not just fees
A guy buys from another seller, ships to his buyer and after that starts dispute either to get partial refund or free item so he may maximize his profit.
Dropshippers have better online presence and are favored by marketplaces so they get better traffic and more sales.