Walmart Will Wait for No Dropshipper, Tightens Handling Time

Walmart is making it harder for dropshippers who list on its marketplace by tightening its handling time policy. Sellers had been required to ship orders in 1 day unless they were granted a “lag time exception” by the company. On Thursday, it notified sellers it was in the process of removing that exception.

In its letter to sellers, Walmart said merchants can request a new lag time exception, but on its website, it informed sellers:

Walmart will reject lag time requests if the item(s) submitted are:

Sourced from third-party vendors after a customer places an order. (E.g., you do not contractually control the third-party vendor’s inventory levels and processing times.)

Cannot ship same- or next-day due to inefficiencies in your fulfillment network.

One reader who forwarded the notice to EcommerceBytes said that based on the wording, he believed Walmart was targeting dropshippers, which are merchants who don’t hold inventory – rather, they order from suppliers upon receiving an order from a customer.

Walmart said, “For most sellers, no action will be required by this change, but we recommend you review your shipping methods and processes to ensure you meet your promised delivery times.”

Sellers commenting on the new policy on an industry discussion board were annoyed, with one asking why sellers should be required to request permission to take two days to ship.