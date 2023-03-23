Amazon Offers New Way to Report Product Image Problems

When images on Amazon product detail pages are problematic – such as when the photos don’t match the product – merchants have a new way to report them to Amazon. However, it appears the new workflow primarily addresses the issue of a merchant’s image not showing on the page.

“We are launching a new issue resolution workflow that allows you to a select new options which will provide you with more information on why your images may not be showing on the product detail page,” Amazon announced.

“Remove images” will allow you to submit abuse escalation if images on the detail page do not align with Amazon Product Guidelines.

“Dispute main detail page image” allows you to open a case to investigate further why your image contributions are not showing on the detail page.

A seller who responded to the announcement wrote in part, “This will be WONDERFUL if it actually makes changes! It is so frustrating to create a listing only to have another seller change the images to a completely different color unrelated to the description so they can hijack the listing!”

Another seller commented in part, “There have been instances where someone or some seller somehow claimed to be an authorized agent of a clothing brand and would gatekeep changes.”

Amazon said in the announcement that the updated workflow would better support brand owners, “as it will allow Amazon associates to quickly and accurately investigate and resolve image related issues.” Read the announcement and seller comments on Amazon Seller Central.