eBay Offers Extra Assurances to Buyers of Bulldozers and Backhoes

Before you plop down big bucks for heavy machinery on eBay, you can now check to see if the condition of items like bulldozers and backhoes have been verified. eBay is also doubling its Business Equipment Purchase Protections to cover items up to $200,000 that are up to 20 years old, it announced on Thursday.

eBay launched Verified Condition, “a new suite of offerings and protections that gives users added trust on our marketplace,” with the help of a partner in which it has a stake.

eBay explained: “A Verified Condition checkmark will now appear on eligible listings from bidadoo, eBay’s strategic partner with more than 20 years of expertise in the heavy equipment sector. That checkmark indicates the equipment has been inspected in person by a bidadoo professional or bidadoo authorized representative, and that the listing comes with a detailed, multi-point condition report and five-star rating system. If the item arrives not as described, damaged or malfunctioning, the purchase is backed by eBay’s Business Equipment Purchase Protections.”

eBay has been adding similar features in other categories, as it pointed out in Thursday’s announcement:

“Verified Condition is the latest initiative introduced to underscore user confidence on the marketplace, joining the eBay Guaranteed Fit program for car, truck and motorcycle parts and accessories; Authenticity Guarantee for sneakers, trading cards and luxury items; and the eBay Refurbished program.”

eBay invested in Bidaboo in 2021, though it did not disclose details of the transaction at the time.