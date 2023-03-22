Are Shoppers Ready to Haggle on Etsy?

Etsy is testing a “make an offer” style feature on certain listings in the US, it disclosed to sellers on Wednesday. It’s also conducting a survey to find out sellers’ overall impression of the tool with a chance to leave comments.

Etsy emphasizes the unique and special nature of sellers’ products, so it may be perplexing that it wants to add a “haggling” feature – but for now, Etsy is limiting it to vintage goods, an area where people are more accustomed to making and accepting offers.

“When shopping for vintage items on other platforms or in-person at markets, buyers can often make offers and negotiate prices—and many of you have told us that you already do this on Etsy today,” according to the announcement. “This tool will streamline those negotiations so you can seal the deal even faster and make new connections with customers.”

Etsy expanded on why it was making the feature available: “Some of you have also told us you need more flexible pricing options,” Etsy said, “That’s why we’re testing out a new tool that will give shop owners the option to receive price offers from buyers.”

Etsy said it was currently limiting the test to vintage listings from sellers in the United States and offered more information on the Etsy Seller Handbook, where it said it will suggest to sellers those listings it believes might be a good fit. Sellers can pick and choose on which listings they wish to receive offers – or they can allow offers on all of their active vintage listings.

Sellers can set the maximum discount they would consider so they “don’t have to sort through lowball offers.” Discounts can be 20, 30, or 40% off list price. Sellers will also have the option to “Receive all offers.”

Etsy provided the following example: “Let’s say you have a $100 listing and you choose a maximum discount of 20% off. If a buyer submits an offer below $80, we’ll let them know their offer is too low and you won’t be notified (so you don’t have to waste time on offers you wouldn’t accept).”

We reported seller concerns about Etsy’s offer tool in January after sellers began spotting its availability on some listings. Some sellers felt it would degrade items on the site even for those who chose not to accept offers. Others felt it would result in bad behavior by buyers whose offers were refused.

Etsy promised to keep the feature optional – “It’s up to you to decide if it works for your business.”

Pricing is a touchy issue for sellers, depending on what they sell. Savvy sellers might think to raise prices to give themselves wiggle room for haggling – but they take a risk that Etsy might show lower-priced goods ahead of their items in search results.

One seller commenting on the new feature was concerned with Etsy’s understanding of seller profit margins. “I’ve been offered the test…won’t do it. No way. Etsy AGAIN does not allow us to choose the discount we would accept. It starts at 20% off and goes UP from there! Can’t do it even if I wanted to join in. What is wrong with Etsy that they think after all our costs we can do that. Etsy Staff…give us the option to CHOOSE 5% or 10%…or fill in the blank percent.”

Etsy will commence its latest test of the offers feature on or around April 5. It warned sellers they won’t be able to opt in or change which listings are included during the test. See Etsy Seller Handbook for more information.