eBay Makes More Purchases Subject to Advertising Fees

eBay is making changes to its advertising program that effectively make more purchases subject to ad fees thanks to the “halo” effect. Currently, sellers pay an ad fee for a “direct” sale, which is when a buyer clicks on a Promoted Standard ad and buys it within 30 days.

Beginning March 30, 2023, sellers will pay an ad fee for a “Halo Item” sale. That’s when a buyer clicks on a Promoted Standard ad and buys a different Promoted Listing Standard item within 30 days.

A reader who alerted us to the change said it seemed newsworthy “in light of the higher profit reporting against lower gmv recently reported.”

There was much confusion on the eBay discussion boards about whether eBay would charge sellers if a buyer clicked on a Promoted Standard ad and bought an item that the seller was not promoting through the Promoted Listing Standard ad program – the answer is no.

Another question – what if the ad rate for the promoted listing the buyer clicked on was different from the ad rate of the item they ended up buying? The ad fee for Halo Item sales will be calculated based on the ad rate in effect for the sold item at the time of the sale, eBay said.

To use some examples eBay provided in its announcement: if Buyer A clicks on a Standard ad featuring a pair of red sneakers and ends up purchasing a pair of promoted blue sneakers instead, eBay will charge the seller – and it will charge them whatever rate was in place for the blue sneakers that sold. As eBay stated, “The ad fee for Halo Item sales will be calculated based on the ad rate in effect for the sold item at the time of the sale.”

Prior to the change taking effect at the end of the month, the sale of the blue sneakers would not have been reported as a Standard sale. So clearly this could result in sellers paying more ad fees to eBay.

What if Buyer A clicked on an promoted listing ad for red sneakers and bought a pair of green sneakers that the seller was not advertising? In that case, eBay would not charge the seller a fee.

One seller said they generate a lot of multi-item sales (buyers use shopping cart and make one payment). “Many of them are currently charged an ad fee for one item but not the rest,” the seller said. “These are items included in an order discount. So for me, I’ll see a big increase in ad fees.”

Another seller said, “Wouldn’t it just be fair to only charge a fee when someone actually clicks on an ad and buys that item?”

“Yay! More expenses to offset the annoying profit,” wrote another seller with sarcasm.

You can find the announcement on the eBayAds.com website. Let us know if you’ll be changing your advertising strategy as a result of the policy change.