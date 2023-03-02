Look for Delayed USPS Postage Adjustments

The USPS reported today an incident that occurred on February 28, 2023, that impacted postage adjustment transactions, including PC Postage adjustments. It will begin processing the delayed adjustments on Friday, March 3rd, it told shippers.

The USPS launched a program in August 2017 called the Automated Package Verification System (APV) designed to help collect and deter shortpaid revenue for postage purchased through PC Postage label providers. But online sellers are sometimes caught off guard when their postage providers adjust their accounts for payments the USPS said are due for under-payment on sent packages.

The Postal Service included a warning to shippers in Thursday’s announcement: “As delayed transactions are processed to accounts, any customers with banking limits established with your financial institution(s) should adjust those limits to accommodate the anticipated delay in charges.”

The USPS said it expects to complete the process of completing the delayed transactions on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. It apologized to customers for the inconvenience.