USPS Gets Brand Savvy under Postmaster General DeJoy

The USPS is on a mission to transform itself under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Love or hate his strategy, he’s keenly aware of the power of marketing to promote his plan to overhaul what he considers an organization that needs shaking up and become faster-moving.

The latest example of being brand savvy is how the USPS signs its press releases. For years, it ended them like this October 2021 press release with a statement about receiving no tax dollars for operating expenses right before the three pound signs signaling the end of the release, after which it links to the USPS newsroom and its social media channels.

In December, the USPS made a change to how it ends its press releases that may seem subtle, but hammers home the “Delivering for America” marketing message.

The December 7th 2022 press release saw a change to the boilerplate to add the following message before the longtime standard messages on self-sufficiency and links to its newsroom:

“The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 163 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.”

The description “independent federal establishment” may not trip off the tongue, but it appears to be a very deliberate branding strategy. The rest of the new boilerplate is one more way the PMG promotes his 10-year Delivering for America plan in a carefully crafted message, appearing in every press release the “establishment” publishes.