Amazon Garage Ramps Up Auto Parts & Accessories Inventory

Amazon is bringing more OEM parts and accessories to its marketplace, according to GearJunkie. The marketplace is working with automakers, and the publication said Amazon’s goal is to make shopping for parts as easy as buying anything else from its site.

On the Amazon OEM parts portal, launched last week, it states: “We strive to offer the best selection of genuine parts and accessories from original equipment manufacturers. We carry products from AcDelco, Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, BMW, BRP, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, JLR, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Mopar, Nissan, Polaris, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo, VW, and Yamaha.”

Amazon allows dealerships to be listed as auto-parts sellers in the OEM store; customers can have parts and accessories shipped to their home or to their local dealership or mechanic.

Car parts aren’t new to Amazon – in 2016, the Washington Post reported Amazon was selling “millions of car parts and accessories” in an article about the launch of Amazon Vehicle. We reported at the time that over 35 million customers had saved their cars to the Amazon Garage.

Amazon executive Ernie Linsay told GearJunkie it’s seen a 20% increase in the number of vehicles US customers have saved in its Amazon Garage feature since 2020.

Popular Mechanics delicately said of the new feature, “It’s been suggested by multiple outlets that Amazon’s new OEM store is intended to compete with eBay’s auto business.”