Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Garage Ramps Up Auto Parts & Accessories Inventory

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Garage Ramps Up Auto Parts & Accessories Inventory

Amazon is bringing more OEM parts and accessories to its marketplace, according to GearJunkie. The marketplace is working with automakers, and the publication said Amazon’s goal is to make shopping for parts as easy as buying anything else from its site.

On the Amazon OEM parts portal, launched last week, it states: “We strive to offer the best selection of genuine parts and accessories from original equipment manufacturers. We carry products from AcDelco, Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, BMW, BRP, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, JLR, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Mopar, Nissan, Polaris, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo, VW, and Yamaha.”

Amazon allows dealerships to be listed as auto-parts sellers in the OEM store; customers can have parts and accessories shipped to their home or to their local dealership or mechanic.

Car parts aren’t new to Amazon – in 2016, the Washington Post reported Amazon was selling “millions of car parts and accessories” in an article about the launch of Amazon Vehicle. We reported at the time that over 35 million customers had saved their cars to the Amazon Garage.

Amazon executive Ernie Linsay told GearJunkie it’s seen a 20% increase in the number of vehicles US customers have saved in its Amazon Garage feature since 2020.

Popular Mechanics delicately said of the new feature, “It’s been suggested by multiple outlets that Amazon’s new OEM store is intended to compete with eBay’s auto business.”

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply