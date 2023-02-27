USPS Tells TV Viewers It Is Reinventing Its Network

The USPS turned to television to tell customers it is making changes to how it moves packages. In a new ad, a narrator says, “We’re reinventing our network. Fast. Reliable. Perfectly orchestrated,” while the 1990s dance song “I Like to Move It” plays throughout the 30-second commercial.

The USPS has been hammering home Postmaster DeJoy’s 10-year plan, though the ad doesn’t actually mention the name of the plan “Delivering for America” in the commercial, which it had been doing up to this point.

The commercial doesn’t get into any details, but Save the Post Office’s Steve Hutkins has been writing about the 10-year plan in depth. Last month, he explained the changes the USPS was making to its network, writing in part, “The Postal Service is in the process of implementing a large-scale initiative to transform its delivery network by relocating letter carriers from post offices to Sorting & Delivery Centers.”

Hutkins pointed out that the USPS has not requested an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), “which would subject the plan to thorough public scrutiny.”

He also said it appeared the USPS network transformation would result in longer commutes for many postal employees that would add to their personal transportation costs and unpaid commuting time.

But the USPS said last July: “As part of a massive redesign of the postal processing, transportation, and delivery infrastructure, systematic replacement of many existing facilities will dramatically improve working environments, while improving service performance and operational efficiency.”

The USPS published the commercial on YouTube called “Orchestrated Delivery” with the following abstract: “At the United States Postal Service, we like to move it! That’s why we’re reinventing our network to deliver more for businesses across America. Fast. Reliable. Perfectly orchestrated for success.”

It also published an accompanying video called, “USPS – Behind The Scenes, 2023 “Perfectly Orchestrated” Ad Campaign” with the following abstract: “Meet the employees in our latest 2023 ad campaign. At the United States Postal Service. We like to move it! That’s why we’re reinventing our network to deliver more for businesses across America. Fast. Reliable. Perfectly orchestrated for success.”

In the video, Sheila Holman, Vice President of Marketing for USPS, said typically the USPS features carriers in its commercials but decided with this ad to feature a variety of employees, “because it’s taking all of our employees to experience the network changes.”

“The employees are talking about reinventing our network,” Holman said – “the changes that we’re making to Informed Delivery, resulting in our network being faster, more reliable. We’re actually hearing them, hearing their voice, talking about the changes that they’re living, and what they’re experiencing.

“This series of spots really features the changes happening to our network. Perfectly orchestrated to deliver more for you, and to deliver more for America.”