Shoppers Can Buy Etsy Items without Ever Leaving Google

In some cases, shoppers searching Google can buy items from Etsy sellers without ever visiting the Etsy website thanks to the Google Partner Checkout program.

Etsy told sellers on Friday that listings selected for its Etsy Offsite Ads program may be eligible for such sales. A search for more information shows that Offsite Ads-eligible listings that offer free shipping and don’t have variants will be eligible.

On Etsy’s Offsite Ad program page, it explains that Partner Checkout is a feature of Google Shopping that allows US buyers to be able to purchase items from sellers directly from a listing without leaving Google.

Etsy explained in today’s announcement, “Now, when shoppers discover Etsy listings in free product listings, they can check out directly on Google via Partner Checkout.”

Etsy explained what information would be visible to Google shoppers: “Your listings’ details, including images, prices, shipping info, and policies will be displayed on Google.” (Oddly it doesn’t mention the listing’s description.) “When a shopper purchases one of your listings through Google, it will appear in your Orders on Etsy. You won’t pay an Offsite Ads fee on those sales.”

Etsy said buyers who purchase through Google Checkout will receive a Google confirmation email in addition to Etsy’s confirmation and shipping emails.

Etsy told sellers the new feature makes it easier for shoppers to complete their purchase when they find one of their items – “Plus, it can help you reach a new audience of shoppers on Google.”

More information in the Etsy Announcement Board post.